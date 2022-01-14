Application available for Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture Scholarships

The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for the Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2022.

These scholarships are possible thanks to the gracious contributions of many individuals and companies supporting Youth in Agriculture. A total of 46 scholarships amounting to $77,500, the largest amount ever, will be awarded. They are funded through the generosity of Youth in Agriculture sponsors, hometown supporters and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions.

Applicants must be high school seniors, active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2022.

For applications and guidelines, as well as more information on the Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture scholarships, visit mostatefair.com.