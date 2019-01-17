Application period extended for rebate program for replacements of diesel irrigation engines

The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality's 2018 Clean Diesel Rebate Program has re-opened the application submission period for rebates to replace eligible diesel irrigation engines with all-electric equipment. The new application deadline is 5:00 PM Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Diesel irrigation engines may be replaced with an electric motor to power a surface pump or by connecting an existing submersible pump directly to the electric grid. The replaced diesel engine must be scrapped.

NDEQ will reimburse 60% of the cost of the electrical equipment, installation, and required electric line extension up to a maximum of $20,000. The rebate may be combined with a financial incentive from the electric utility to partially defray the cost of service line extension. Each applicant may apply to replace one diesel engine. NDEQ anticipates funding twenty or more irrigation engine rebates.

For additional details regarding eligibility and the application, go to http://deq.ne.gov/publica.nsf/pages/17-016.

Applications must be accompanied by one set of quotes for the replacement motor and/or electrical equipment, installation, and service line extension by the electric service supplier. Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Feb. 22, 2019, by mail or e-mail to:

Nebraska Clean Diesel Rebate Program

Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality

P.O. Box 98922

Lincoln NE 68509-8922

NDEQ.AirQuality@nebraska.gov

More information about the 2018 Clean Diesel Rebate Program can be found at the program website: http://deq.ne.gov/NDEQProg.nsf/OnWeb/NCDGP.