Application period opens for Pandemic Response and Safety Grant Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a Request for Applications for the new Pandemic Response and Safety Grant program and encourages eligible entities to apply now for funds. Applications must be submitted electronically through the grant portal at https://usda-prs.grantsolutions.gov/usda by 11:59 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Approximately $650 million in funding is available for the PRS grants, which are funded by the Pandemic Assistance provided in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

The PRS Grant program will assist small businesses in certain commodity areas, including specialty crop producers, shellfish farming, finfish farming, aquaculture, and apiculture; specialty crop, meat, and other processors; distributors; and farmers markets. Small businesses and nonprofits in these industries can apply for a grant to cover COVID-related expenses such as workplace safety measures (e.g., personal protective equipment, retrofitting facilities for worker and consumer safety, shifting to online sales platforms, transportation, worker housing, and medical costs. The minimum funding request is $1,500 and the maximum funding request is $20,000.

The RFA and the PRS Grant Portal provide more details about eligibility for the grant. Eligible entities are required to obtain a free DUNS Number from Dun & Bradstreet BEFORE applying for this program. USDA has created a custom PRS DUNS number portal at https://support.dnb.com/PandemicResponse .

Application resources including Frequently Asked Questions, tip sheets in English and Spanish on applying for a DUNS Number, videos on “How to Apply” and more are available on the PRS Grant Portal.

For more information, you can also reach out to the PRS help desk, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. ET at (301) 238-5550 or usda.ams.prs@grantsolutions.gov .

Check your eligibility, obtain a DUNS number, and learn more about the application process at the PRS Grant Portal.