Applications being accepted for Colorado Ag Commission

Applications are currently being accepted by the Colorado governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions for numerous state advisory roles, including for upcoming positions on the Colorado Agricultural Commission. For all boards and commissions, we strongly encourage interested parties to apply at any time. For the upcoming Ag Commission seats, I encourage you to apply as early as possible, with a target application date of Dec. 7, 2020.

The Colorado Agricultural Commission is comprised of nine members who are currently, or were previously, actively engaged in the business of agriculture and associated activities. Representation is needed from all areas of the state (see agricultural district information below) and a balance of political parties.

Key duties of the commission include:

Formulating general policy with respect to the management of the Colorado Department of Agriculture

Advising and making recommendations to the Commissioner of Agriculture, the governor and the General Assembly on matters pertaining to agriculture

Reviewing and adopting Colorado Department of Agriculture budgets

Approving all rules and regulations adopted by the Commissioner of Agriculture

Establishing and appointing advisory committees

Setting fees to carry out the Department of Agriculture’s statutory provisions

Members of the Ag Commission are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Colorado Senate. The commission is required to meet quarterly and currently holds monthly meetings. Members are reimbursed for mileage and lodging expenses when traveling for meetings. The terms for the available commission seats will begin on March 1, 2021.

Those interested in applying for the commission should complete an online application at https://www.colorado.gov/governor/boards-commissions-application. Please contact Jenifer Gurr at jenifer.gurr@state.co.us or (303) 869-9002 with questions or for additional information.

Thank you for your consideration and interest in being part of your state Department of Agriculture.

Colorado Agricultural Districts:

For purposes of representation on the state Agricultural Commission

Agricultural District 1

The city and county of Denver and Adams, Arapahoe, Douglas and Jefferson counties.

Agricultural District 2

Boulder, Cheyenne, Clear Creek, Elbert, Gilpin, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, and Yuma counties.

Agricultural District 3

Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Las Animas, Mineral, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, and Teller counties.

Agricultural District 4

Archuleta, Chaffee, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Grand, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Jackson, Lake, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Park, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel, and Summit counties.