Applications being accepted for small meat processor management training program

LINCOLN, Neb. — Small meat processing plants in Nebraska and across the country are invited to apply for Nebraska Extension’s 2025 Small Meat Processor Management Training Program. With a cohort of other processors, participants will enhance their skills and industry knowledge.

The program is Sept. 7-13 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. Sessions will guide participants in working to ensure a successful and profitable business through a better understanding of the industry, their employees and financial management. The course also includes a pre- and post-program virtual meeting, as well as a required virtual Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points certification training.

The program is designed and led by faculty from the university’s Center for Agricultural Profitability and Meat Science program and produced in collaboration with the College of Business and Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership. It will include sessions with leading experts from other university departments and industry, covering topics such as business operations, processing practices, data optimization, retail strategies, regulatory compliance, human resources and marketing.

“This program is set up to provide small processors with the practical, actionable tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of the industry while building confidence in a continuous growth mindset,” said Elliott Dennis, associate professor in agricultural economics.

ALL EXPERIENCE LEVELS

It is tailored for owners, managers and management-track employees of small meat processing plants, with custom-exempt, federally inspected and state-inspected plants invited to apply. All experience levels are welcome.

“We’ve worked with plant managers and owners with decades of experience, and we’ve worked with people who are brand new to the industry,” said Gary Sullivan, professor of meat science. “They all have gained something new from this program to improve their business, and the varied backgrounds really add to the group learning experience.”

One day of the program will be dedicated to touring meat processing plants in eastern Nebraska, a valuable opportunity for others in the industry to gain new perspectives, according to Jordan Wicks, assistant professor of meat science.

“It’s important for us to get out of the classroom and meat lab on campus, because stepping inside another facility and seeing how they operate sparks ideas and inspires participants to address bottlenecks and issues in their own businesses,” Wicks said.

A per-plant fee of $6,750 will cover up to two participants. The program will cover transportation, lodging and meal expenses.

Applications are due by June 7. They are available, along with more details about the program, on the Nebraska Center for Agricultural Profitability’s website, https://cap.unl.edu/meatprocessing .