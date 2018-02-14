Applications due March 30 for Colorado Holstein Association scholarships

The Colorado Holstein Association has been aiding dairy youth since 1979 with scholarships for higher education. The fund began with an auction at the 1979 Holstein National Convention in Denver. Addition funds were donated by the National Holstein Association bringing the established amount to $15,000. The funds have continues to grow with investments, donations and support by the Colorado Holstein Association membership and the Colorado Dairy Women.

A New Year is here and the scholarship committee is seeking applications for the 2018 year. High school graduating seniors who are a junior or senior member of the Colorado Holstein Association are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The scholarship is for four years at a value of $4,000. Students are evaluated on their school achievement, youth activities, community/leadership activities and career goals. Currently eight youth are receiving funds. Scholarship applications are due by March 30.

Applications are available from committee chair, Gertie Chapin, (970) 645-2316, Weldona.

Other committee members are: Russell Johnson and Alvie Rothe both of Greeley, George Maxey of Kersey and Sandy Wiedeman Keegan of Littleton.