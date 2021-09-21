Applications for Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium close Oct. 1

LINCOLN, Neb. — The annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium will be held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Animal Science Complex on Nov. 19-21, 2021. The symposium is designed to introduce youth to career opportunities and current issues in the beef industry, as well as offer education and practice in the use of leadership skills.

“The Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium gives participants a unique opportunity to interact with beef industry leaders and university faculty who have expertise in beef production and meat science while learning more about themselves as a leader,” said Alli Raymond, coordinator of admissions in the Nebraska Animal Science Department. “These students are the future of the industry, so it’s important to give them opportunities to interact with their peers and industry professionals to cultivate their passion.”

High school students in 10th, 11th or 12th grade are encouraged to apply to this year’s symposium themed “Showcasing Beef: A Culinary Challenge” to get more in-depth information about the beef industry and interact with faculty and learn more about genetic markers, reproduction, environment and manure management and antibiotic resistance. Participants will also develop and market a beef product and work with a professional chef from Omaha Steaks.

The symposium will conclude with a Sunday luncheon where participants will present their new products and marketing plan to a panel of judges. Parents and guests will get a chance to taste their products.

Six participants will be awarded scholarships from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources. If selected to participate, there will be a $75 registration fee to cover the cost of the hotel, meals, and materials. Room and meals are provided.

For more information about the Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium or to register, contact Ashley Benes at ashley.benes@unl.edu <mailto:ashley.benes@unl.edu> or visit the site<https://animalscience.unl.edu/nebraska-youth-beef-leadership-symposium>. Registration is due by Oct. 1.