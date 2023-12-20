Applications open for 2024 Angus Women Connected

The American Angus Auxiliary invites women to apply for the 2024 Angus Women Connected Conference happening March 25-27, in Wooster, Ohio, at the Certified Angus Beef Culinary Center. This year’s theme is “Making Meaningful Connections.”

The auxiliary will select 20 women from diverse backgrounds to attend the biennial event. Auxiliary President Karla Knapp encourages all to apply.

“It is a wonderful time spent with women from across the country gathering together for education, networking, fun and fellowship,” said Knapp, who has attended as an applicant and executive committee member. “It’s a truly special event that only occurs every other year, so you certainly don’t want to miss your opportunity to attend.”

The conference registration, lodging and meals are provided at no cost thanks to the generous support of the Angus Foundation. Participants are responsible for the cost of travel to and from Ohio. However, group ground transportation from the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport will be arranged.

Applicants must be at least 21 years of age. The deadline to apply is Jan. 10, and accepted applicants will be notified no later than Feb. 1. The application is now open, online at:

Women Connected Application .