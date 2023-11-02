Applications open for 2024 Young Cattlemen’s Conference

Gabriel Connealy of Whitman, Neb., represented the Angus breed at the 2023 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference, June 1-9. Each year the Angus Foundation selects one cattleman to represent the breed at the conference. Photo courtesy NCBA

Conference

Each year, the Angus Foundation supports tomorrow’s beef leaders by sponsoring one individual to represent the Angus breed at the Young Cattlemen’s Conference. The educational event, spearheaded by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, is planned for May 30 to June 6, 2024. Applications for the Angus Foundation’s spot on the trip can be found on the Angus Foundation website and are due Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.



YCC is a program developed for up-and-coming cattle producers who are interested in seeing every part of the supply chain from production to marketing, to Capitol Hill. The primary objective is to develop leadership qualities in young cattlemen and women and expose them to all aspects of the beef industry while building their professional network.



“We’re proud to offer this unique learning opportunity to our association’s young cattlemen,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “YCC is an incredible experience and allows attendees to grow as beef industry leaders while forming meaningful relationships with their peers.”



The sponsored attendee will have registration and travel costs covered by the Angus Foundation. Applicants must be between the ages of 25 and 50 and in good standing with American Angus Association and a member of NCBA. For more information, visit NCBA at Beefusa.org or the Angus Foundation website.



Gabriel Connealy of Whitman, Neb., represented the Angus breed at the 2023 Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC).



“I’m honored and humbled to be able to represent the Angus breed and Angus Foundation at YCC,” Connealy said. “I’d like to give a sincere thank you to the association and the foundation for the opportunity. There are many great young people in our breed, and I would encourage each and every one of them to apply for YCC.”



Connealy is well versed in both involvement and history within the Angus breed. Growing up in Nebraska on his family’s Angus seedstock operation, Connealy Angus, he developed a passion for the industry and desire to assist the family business. This led him to obtain his bachelor’s degree in finance and later his master’s degree, with an emphasis in animal breeding and genetics, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. In addition to managing the family herd of 3,000 registered Angus cows, Connealy is a member of NCBA, has served as an Angus Convention voting delegate and played an integral role in the startup of his local Grant County Nebraska Farm Bureau chapter. His hunger for knowledge and dedication to the industry made YCC the ideal learning opportunity. Connealy emphasized the uniqueness of this experience, which allowed him to connect with and learn from fellow cattlemen from a variety of backgrounds.



“Truly, the highlight of the trip was the other participants from around the nation,” Connealy said. “I was exposed to aspects of our industry that I knew little about and made many friends that I hope to keep in touch with and trade lessons with for years to come.”

For more information and to download the application, visit AngusFoundation.org .



