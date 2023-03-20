Applications open for Angus Foundation’s Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship

Youth using Angus genetics in commercial operations can apply until May 1

The Angus Foundation offers a variety of scholarship opportunities, including to youth beyond the seedstock industry. Applications are open for the foundation’s Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship, which awards $1,500 to four outstanding youth in the beef industry. This scholarship is unique from others offered by the foundation as it aims to support students specifically from the commercial sector of the industry.



“We’re proud to offer this scholarship opportunity to students from commercial cattle backgrounds,” said Jaclyn Boester, Angus Foundation executive director. “We recognize the importance of supporting young people using Angus genetics and want to help them succeed in our industry.”



Young men and women whose families use Angus genetics in their commercial operations are eligible to receive the scholarship. Students should be pursuing an undergraduate degree or vocational program at an accredited institution of higher education. Selection emphasis is placed on the applicant’s knowledge of the cattle industry and their perspective of the Angus breed.



“I’m grateful for the Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship awarded by the Angus Foundation,” said Tucker Huseman, 2022 scholarship recipient. “I come from a commercial ranching background and scholarships like this allow me to pursue my passion for beef cattle production through my education.”



The applicants or their parents/guardians must have transferred or been transferred an Angus registration paper in the last 36 months (on or after May 1, 2020) and must be considered commercial and not seedstock in their operation. The scholarship applies to any field of study. A separate application, from the general foundation application, is required for the Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship. The application can be found on the Angus Foundation website. Applicants having received or applied for Angus Foundation undergraduate scholarships, using the standard general application this year or in past years, will not be considered for this scholarship.



For more information on the Commercial Cattlemen Scholarship, visit AngusFoundation.org. Since 1998, the Angus Foundation has awarded more than $4.2 million in undergraduate and graduate scholarships.