Applications open for Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium

Participants identify beef primal cuts on a model during the 2024 Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium. Courtesy photo

BeefLeadership-RFP-081125

LINCOLN, Neb. — High school students interested in exploring careers in the beef industry are invited to apply for the 21st annual Nebraska Youth Beef Leadership Symposium, set for Nov. 21-23 on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus.



Since its start in 2004, the symposium has welcomed more than 800 participants from across the United States, including Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Kentucky and Pennsylvania. The event introduces students to a wide range of career opportunities and current issues in the beef industry, while helping them develop leadership skills.



Speakers from the university and industry representatives will share expertise on all aspects of the beef industry, from pasture to plate. The event concludes with participants working in teams alongside a professional chef to create a beef dish and marketing plan.



The symposium is open to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. If selected, participants will pay a $75 registration fee, which covers hotel accommodations, meals and materials. Attendees will also have the opportunity to earn scholarships from the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.



The application deadline is Oct. 1. To apply or learn more, visit https://go.unl.edu/nybls .