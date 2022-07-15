Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Workshop scheduled for Aug. 30-31

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Beef Reproduction Task Force and Texas A&M University will host the 2022 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Workshop in San Antonio, Texas, on Aug. 30-31. The meeting will be hosted at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk, 420 S Market Street, San Antonio, Texas.

The meeting has a long history of providing the latest information on the application of reproductive technologies and includes a range of topics related to cow herd reproduction such as nutritional interactions, herd health, management and male fertility.

“The meeting is for producers, veterinarians, and AI (artificial insemination) technicians, as well as anyone interested in beef cattle reproduction,” said Sandy Johnson, Kansas State University extension beef specialist and reproductive physiologist. The meeting schedule with a list of speakers is available online at BeefRepro.org.

The Beef Reproduction Task Force has invited graduate students to attend and share posters reporting current findings focused on improving reproductive performance of beef heifers, cows and bulls.

Nominations are still being accepted through July 15 for the Service to Industry Award that recognizes outstanding contributions by those working in the AI industry towards the application or increased use of AI and estrous synchronization by beef producers. This year one award will be for an outstanding veterinary practice and a second category will be for an AI service technician of a company, or someone working independently with producers to implement AI programs. Awards will be presented on Aug. 30. More information on submitting applications can be found at BeefRepro.org.

The Beef Reproduction Task Force is a multi-state extension group made up of specialists from Kansas State University, University of Florida, University of Georgia, University of Idaho, Iowa State University, Texas A&M University, Virginia Tech University and University of Wyoming.

Cut-off date for rooms at the conference hotel is Aug. 8 and registration deadline is Aug. 10. More information about the workshop, including online registration, is available online at BeefRepro.org. Information is also available by contacting Johnson at sandyj@ksu.edu or (785) 462-6281.