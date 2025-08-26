Apply now for Lallemand’s 11th annual scholarship

Lallemand Animal Nutrition, a global leader in microbial solutions for animal health and forage management, announces the opening of its 11th annual Lallemand Scholarship Program. This initiative supports outstanding students pursuing careers in agriculture, veterinary medicine and related disciplines.

For Sydney Wyman, a 2024 scholarship recipient studying Animal Science at Morehead State University, the scholarship has been a game-changer in her academic journey.

“Lallemand’s scholarship is a privilege that allows me to continue my education and achieve my master’s degree and give back to the industry that has given so much to me,” said Wyman. “It’s a direct example of how agriculture invests in its future leaders and helps further the development of our industry.”

Since its inception, the scholarship program has awarded nearly $140,000 in scholarships to 50 students across North America, empowering the next generation of agricultural professionals.

“At Lallemand, we believe advancing agriculture starts by investing in education and fostering curiosity in the next generation of professionals, scientists, nutritionists and veterinarians,” said Erin Carter, marketing manager for Lallemand Animal Nutrition, North America. “This scholarship program is one way we help empower students who will lead our industry toward a more sustainable, productive future.”



2025 SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

Lallemand is proud to offer five scholarships for students pursuing agricultural degrees: