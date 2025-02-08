Apply now to be a 2025 Meeker Mustang Makeover trainer

Photo from the 2024 Meeker Mustang Makeover. Photo by Kaysyn Krystal Photography

MEEKER, Colo. — Applications are open for aspiring wild horse trainers to be part of the 2025 Seventh Annual Meeker Mustang Makeover set to take place Aug. 22 and 23. This year promises to be even bigger and better with the addition of the new Halter Class division, expanded prize opportunities, and a Mustang-Only Horse Show.

For those interested in applying, the application is now live and accessible at meekermustangmakeover.org/trainerapplication. Apply before the deadline of April 1, 2025. Trainers are invited to apply for the chance to showcase their skills and the adaptability of these incredible mustangs.

NEW IN 2025

This year’s Meeker Mustang Makeover is introducing a fresh and unique opportunity with the Adult In-Hand Division, open to adult trainers (ages 17 and older) and featuring 2-year-old mustangs. Trainers will compete in-hand, guiding their young mustangs through an obstacle course and freestyle component. The Halter Class offers a chance for both trainers and spectators to experience the power of partnership and gentle training techniques in a non-riding format.

The 2025 Meeker Mustang Makeover will span two days, bringing fans and trainers alike together to celebrate and demonstrate the versatility of America’s wild mustangs. On Friday, Aug. 22, Meeker will have a Mustang Only Horse Show, expertly organized by equine professionals Kristin Jacob of Blue Star Farms and Steve Mantle of Mantle Ranches. The Mustang-Only Horse Show will highlight the capabilities of the mustang in both English and Western disciplines, including a variety of classes such as jumping, cattle work and more.

Youth Rail is open to junior riders age 17 and under. Horses to be shown collectively at the walk, trot, and canter both directions of the arena. At the discretion of the judge, half of the horses may be called into line up while the other half of the class shows on the rail at the canter. This class will be judged on the obedience of the horse, the horsemanship of the rider, and the partnership and rapport between the horse and rider.

Team Ranch Sorting is open to all ages of riders. A two rider team must sort 10 numbered cattle (0-9) and a minimum of one un-numbered cow from one round-pen to another through a 12′ opening between them. The time limit per team is 60 seconds.

Hunter Hack Over Fences is open to all ages of riders. Horses shown on the rail at the walk, trot, and canter, and hand gallop. After working collectively on the flat, horses and riders will be called into lineup and then called out individually to jump two fences not to exceed 2′ in height. Horses will be judged on their manners, gaits, and ability to jump with a symmetrical arc over the center of the fences.

Figure 8 Barrel Racing is open to all ages and genders. This is a timed event in which horses and riders will cross a start/finish line to begin their time. They will run a figure of eight pattern between two barrels set at the far end of the arena (pattern diagram will be available at the in-gate of show arena). The time will stop when the horse and rider cross back over the star/finish line at the end of their run. The fastest time wins. The Meeker Mustang Makeover is a can’t-miss event for horse enthusiasts, families, and anyone passionate about the powerful bond between humans and horses. It is an event that is great for horse lovers and anyone interested in the Wild West, with vendors, kids activities and more. Mark your calendars for August 22 and 23, 2025, and prepare to witness the remarkable adaptability and strength of America’s mustangs.

Interested in Training a Mustang? If you have a passion for mustangs and an interest in competing, now is your chance to join a dedicated community and compete for prizes, recognition, and the honor of supporting these incredible animals. For more details and to apply, visit meekermustangmakeover.org/trainerapplication.

For questions, please contact: Joseph Burtard meekermustangmakeover1@gmail.com .