Appropriations markups including ag postponed

House Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, issued a statement late Monday postponing markups scheduled for this week, due to the debt ceiling negotiations.

“Given recent developments in the negotiations between Speaker [Kevin] McCarthy [D-Calif.] and the president, and in order to give the speaker maximum flexibility as talks continue, the committee will postpone this week’s markups,” Granger said in a statement posted on the Appropriations Committee website.

The full committee was scheduled to markup the fiscal year 2024 Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration and related agencies appropriations bill on Wednesday.

The House is scheduled to go into recess on Friday and back into session on June 5.