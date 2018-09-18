Approps bill to fund agriculture through Dec. 7

A bill approved by the joint House and Senate appropriations conference committee includes a continuing resolution to fund the Agriculture Department through Dec. 7.

The underlying bill provides short-term funding for the Defense and the Labor, Health and Human Services Administration for fiscal year 2018, but it also funds other agencies including agriculture, on which agreement on full year funding has not been reached.

House Appropriations Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen, R-N.J., said in a news release, "This package also includes a short-term continuing resolution to keep the federal government open and operational until all 12 appropriations bills can be signed into law."

"This will avoid the threat of any shutdown, and allow for time for work on the remaining funding bills to be completed."