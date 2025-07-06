Are Wyoming landowners saying enough to wind and solar projects?

I think the headline in a story in Cowboy State Daily “Another wind and solar project triggers opposition in eastern Wyoming” is telling especially the inclusion of the word “another.” That sounds to me like maybe the people in Wyoming are not that welcoming of wind turbines and solar panels.

I have to admit, when I first moved to Cheyenne, Wyo., I was surprised at the numbers of wind turbines and solar panels that I saw. But knowing how sunny and windy it is in Wyoming it makes sense.

The latest project proposed for Wyoming is a 450-megawatt wind and solar installation covering more than 53,000 acres in Goshen and Platte counties.

Although project organizers and proponents are boasting about the creation of 300 jobs and $150 million in tax revenue, and $250 in revenue for landowners, the locals aren’t so sure the benefits outweigh the potential pitfalls.

In fact, the mayor of Torrington, Herb Doby, told Cowboy State Daily that he would prefer to gas or coal-fired power plants to solar arrays and wind turbines.

Another project that was covered by The Fence Post Assistant Editor Rachel Gabel is called the Sidewinder H2 wind farm and would be located 10 miles west of Lusk, Wyo., on 120,110 acres of land, some of it state land. Also included in that article is the Pronghorn H2 project that would erect 45 turbines east of Casper over 46,000 acres, with 30 percent of that acreage on state-owned land. You can read about these projects on our website at https://www.thefencepost.com/news/wyoming-wind-projects-causing-rifts-in-communities/.

Again, the locals are putting up a fight against these projects, including one rancher whose land borders the Pronghorn H2 project, who has filed a lawsuit against the Office of State Lands and Investment board accusing the board of not following proper procedures when it approved the lease.

There are many reasons to be against these proposals as far as I’m concern mainly because they use up prime farm and pastureland. Who wants these monstrosities in their backyard or to have them obscuring their mountain or pastoral views? What happens when turbines or panels are damaged? What if the company that owns them goes broke?

I believe I mentioned in an earlier editor’s note — after a trip to North Dakota and driving around in the boondocks — about coming across several areas where damaged wind turbines were piled up in fields.

I have no doubt these wind turbines can be recycled, but at what cost and who pays that cost?

There just seems to be too many unknowns at this time so I don’t blame landowners for being skeptical even though they are told they will be paid. But going back to my earlier question, what happens if they company that owns them goes broke?

I’m sure that there are also residents who would prefer renewable energy projects to coal and natural gas projects and I get it. But I hope that everyone, especially those who live in the areas where these projects are being built, get to have their say before construction begins.