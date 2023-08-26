Arena ready for Big Time Bucking Horse Futurity in Kiowa, Colo.

Trent Willmon, singer, song writer and CMA Award winner, will be performing at the Big Time Bucking Horse Futurity in Kiowa, Colo. Courtesy photo

Willmon

KIOWA, Colo. — Rodeo fans won’t want to miss the Big Time Bucking Horse Futurity. Come experience the western lifestyle on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Elbert County Fairgrounds in Kiowa, Colo.

Bronc riding, mutton bustin’, fun, food trucks, and a concert with Nashville recording artist Trent Willmon entertaining the night away. Mutton Bustin’ kicks off the event at 6 p.m. with 30 youngsters holding on tight. The saddle bronc riding event begins at 7 p.m. featuring nearly 30 of the best bronc riders matched with future buckers of professional rodeo. Stock contractors from across the country are coming to compete in this United Bucking Horse Association event. The Big Time Bucking Horse Futurity has grown into one of the largest UBHA sanctioned events in the country. Horses are competing for a chance to go to Las Vegas and win a world title.

Trent Willmon, singer, song writer and CMA Award winner, will be performing at the Big Time Bucking Horse Futurity in Kiowa, Colo. Courtesy photo Willmon

After the rodeo, Trent Willmon brings his show to the arena dirt for a concert under the stars. Willmon is an American singer, songwriter, and CMA Award winning music producer. He has had hits “Beer Man” and “On Again Tonight,” as well as writing songs for other artists like Brad Paisley and Montgomery Gentry. He has made a name for himself as an outstanding producer, recently winning Single Of The Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, for Cody Johnson’s “Til You Can’t,” the most-streamed country song in 2022. The song also won a Grammy in 2023 for Song Of The Year.

Pre-ordered tickets for the Big Time Bucking Horse Futurity and concert with Trent Willmon are available online for $25. For ticket and event information go to http://www.bigbuckinghorse.com .