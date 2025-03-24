Argentina resumes live exports of cattle for slaughter following 52 year ban

Argentina has decided to resume exports of live beef cattle for slaughter to boost the country's finances. Courtesy photo

Beef powerhouse Argentina has resumed exports of live cattle for slaughter following a 52-year ban self-imposed by the country back in 1973.

The ban was put in place by the government to try and stabilize Argentina’s fluctuating prices and to protect its own domestic market.

Beef exports from Argentina have soared in recent years thanks to a strong global demand, which was also a factor in ending the live export ban.

Current president, Javier Milei, has overturned the government ruling to take advantage of strong beef markets and open up Argentina’s economy, a move he has been successful at in other areas since becoming president in 2023.

The Minister of Deregulation and State Transformation Federico Sturzenegger confirmed the order and said the decision would open up the country’s livestock sector to a host of new markets.

Minister Sturzenegger said, “The ban was imposed due to a supply problem in 1973 and remained in force for 50 years. The export of cattle on the hoof is an active and important market in the world.

“Most cattle-producing countries, some 92 countries worldwide, export cattle on the hoof. The world market giant is Australia, with ships carrying 30,000 heads of cattle from which it supplies the Asian market.

“Australia, France and Canada each export more than $1 billion of cattle on the hoof per year. In our region, Uruguay exports 250,000 heads per year and Brazil 750,000.

“Live cattle are also important because they are a product sought by societies that have particular slaughter methods. Turkey, for example, does not slaughter castrated animals.

“Excluding us from these markets for free is nonsense. In recent weeks, the topic of the exchange rate has been discussed, but the extraordinary number of restrictions that we have imposed on our trade seems to be omitted from the debate,” he said.

SIXTH LARGEST

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Argentina was the sixth largest producer of beef in the 2024/2025 trading year producing 3.1 million tonnes, which is 5% of global production.

The US was the top producer at 12.3 million tonnes, followed by Brazil at 11.85 million tonnes, China at 7.8 million tonnes, EU at 6.6 million tonnes and India at 4.57 million tonnes.

Argentina’s sales of agricultural products to international markets generates the biggest amount of hard currency the government needs to bankroll imports and pay off debts.

Its beef exports are forecast to reach 860,000 tonnes in 2025, around 5% higher than in 2024, and expected to rise to over 1 million tonnes in the next few years.

During 2024, Argentinian beef was exported, mostly in frozen form, to 53 countries with China taking the lion’s share of over 70%. The EU and Israel were the next largest customers.