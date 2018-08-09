Argus Leader, FMI continue to spar over release of SNAP data

The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request from the Food Marketing Institute, a grocery industry group, to stop the release of data that would show how much money taxpayers pay to each grocer and gas station that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, and FMI this week has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Sioux Falls Argus Leader, a newspaper in South Dakota that filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit to obtain the data, maintains that the public has a right to know how the taxpayer money is spent.