Arizona’s Legacy horses popular this fall

Sale manager Sarah Kieckhefer and Bret Davis of the K4 Ranch hold 4-year-old high seller Blaze N Glory Booger.

Photo courtesy Legacy Ranch Horse Sale

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Despite the pandemic this year, the annual Legacy Ranch Horse Sale on Sept. 19 in Prescott, Ariz., attracted record crowds. A 4-year-old palomino roan sold to Straight A Cattle Company of Arizona for $27,500 and a 6-year-old sorrel gelding out of an National Finals Rodeo tie-down roping mare sold for $25,000.

The annual sale offers 35 head of proven ranch horses, many of which are also arena prospects and already team roping both ends, plus a few colts and broodmares. In 2020, geldings averaged $13,068 per head with mares bringing an average of $12,000. The sale was webcast on Visworks.com with photos and videos available on RanchHorseSale.com. Bids were taken in person, online and by telephone.

The Legacy sale is a unique collaboration of three historic Arizona ranches. The K4 Ranch, Campwood Cattle Company, and Diamond A Ranch still operate on old traditions in northern Arizona’s roughest country. The horses they raise carry the brands of outfits with a collective 300-plus years of daily ranch work in vast, harsh country that demands a horse that can do it all.

The high-selling horse was K4 Ranch’s 4-year-old gelding Blaze N Glory Booger, by Booger’s Cross Bell out of Driftin Strawberry. The Kieckhefer family began raising horses in the 1940s and run 3,000 mother cows on K4 holdings in California and southern Arizona. ProRodeo Hall-of-Famer Chuck Sheppard ran the program for decades, and the ranch stood Driftwood Ike for 17 years.

The high seller boasts Cee Booger Red on both sides, and his dam is a granddaughter of Orphan Drift. Cee Booger Red packs the mixture of Three Bars, Chicaro and Clabber. The K4 has also been breeding former AQHA Superhorse and Dual Pep son Popular Resortfigure to Driftwood mares. The second-high-selling horse, Boogersgonnabefamous, is a grandson of Popular Resortfigure out of the Cee Booger Red mare on whom Rick Kieckhefer roped calves on at the National Finals Rodeo.

The McCraine family’s Campwood outfit includes the historic 7 Up Ranch north of Prescott, and other holdings on which they run thousands of cattle and stand Easy Moving Streaker (by A Streak Of Fling) and A Rhinestone Cowboy (by Sadie’s Frosty Drift — the highest-earning son of Frenchman’s Guy). And the Diamond A — the largest ranch in Arizona — combines Cholla Livestock with K4 holdings to run 6,000 head of mother cows. The Diamond A has 10 fulltime cowboys and a remuda of 75 saddle horses, 30 broodmares and three stallions.

Legacy sale horses carry the bloodlines of generations of horses with cow sense, intelligence, and athletic ability. Fittingly, the auction is annually held in conjunction with Olsen’s Arizona Equifest — a weekend of barrel racing and roping, vendor booths, entertainment, clinics, and demonstrations at Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

For more information, and to get on the mailing list for next year’s sale, visit http://www.ranchhorsesale.com or email legacyhorsesale@icloud.com.