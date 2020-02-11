Army Corps delivers work plan with projects key to agriculture

While President Donald Trump’s budget released Monday proposed cuts to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers projects in 2021 and beyond, Army Corps the same day delivered to Congress its fiscal year 2020 Work Plan for the Army Civil Works program with a list of specific projects that will receive funding.

“I am very happy to report the lower Mississippi River deepening project was included on the list,” Mike Steenhoek, executive director of the Soy Transportation Council, said in an email.

Steenhoek noted that the plan includes funds to initiate construction to deepen the Mobile Harbor in Alabama and the Mississippi River Ship Channel from Baton Rouge to the Gulf in Louisiana.

“This is obviously very welcome news for soybean farmers and all the industries that benefit from the #1 U.S. port region by volume,” Steenhoek said.

He noted that on Dec. 20, President Donald Trump signed into law the Further Consolidated Appropriations Act, which includes the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

The act provides $7.65 billion in FY 2020 appropriations for the Army Civil Works program, of which $7.197 billion is appropriated in five accounts: Investigations; Construction; Operation and Maintenance; Mississippi River and Tributaries; and the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program.