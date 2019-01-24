Arrington off House Ag Committee, Lucas comments

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, has left the House Agriculture Committee in addition to four other re-elected Republicans noted by The Hagstrom Report in an article on Wednesday.

The others are former House Agriculture Committee Chairman Frank Lucas, R-Okla., Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio and Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa.

In a statement released by his office, Lucas said he is taking "a temporary leave of absence" but will return to the committee for the next farm bill, the Food and Environment Reporting Network said.

"With the 2018 farm bill completed for the next five years and my new leadership role as ranking member of the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, I am taking a temporary leave of absence from the House Agriculture Committee," Lucas said.

"Just as I have been a part of five farm bills and authored the 2014 farm bill, I will return to the Agriculture Committee when we begin consideration of the next farm bill. I look forward to continuing my efforts on behalf of agriculture and rural America."