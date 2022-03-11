Arrowsmith Red and Black Angus Bull Sale
TFP Reps: Scott Dirk, Jake Stamant
Date of Sale: 03/06/2022
Location: Springview, Nebraska
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Sales Manager: Marlow Cattle Service
Averages
Sale Average
43 head of bulls Avg. $5,019.00
High Sellers:
Lot 10 RED ARO MR 124 Sold for $17,000.00 to Shaggy Meadows Red Angus – Marion, SD
Lot 20 RED ARO MR 146 Sold for $11,000.00 to Scott Boetcher – Atkinson, NE
Lot 11 RED ARO MR 125 Sold for $7,250.00 to Sandburr Ridge Red Angus – Petersburg, NE
Lot 2 ARO MR Undisputed 108 Sold for $6,500.00 to Neil Amman – Newport, NE
Lot 43 ARO MR Fullback 1180 Sold for $6,500.00 to Sevenence Red Angus – Palermo, ND
Comments
Arrowsmith Red Angus brought together a set of bulls from reds to black Angus and red gene carriers that was deep with quality from top to bottom The sale was led by the lot 10 bull that was the high seller for Arrowsmith Red Angus.
