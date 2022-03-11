Arrowsmith Red and Black Angus Bull Sale

TFP Reps: Scott Dirk, Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: 03/06/2022

Location: Springview, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Sales Manager: Marlow Cattle Service

Averages

Sale Average

43 head of bulls Avg. $5,019.00

High Sellers:

Lot 10 RED ARO MR 124 Sold for $17,000.00 to Shaggy Meadows Red Angus – Marion, SD

Lot 20 RED ARO MR 146 Sold for $11,000.00 to Scott Boetcher – Atkinson, NE

Lot 11 RED ARO MR 125 Sold for $7,250.00 to Sandburr Ridge Red Angus – Petersburg, NE

Lot 2 ARO MR Undisputed 108 Sold for $6,500.00 to Neil Amman – Newport, NE

Lot 43 ARO MR Fullback 1180 Sold for $6,500.00 to Sevenence Red Angus – Palermo, ND

Comments

Arrowsmith Red Angus brought together a set of bulls from reds to black Angus and red gene carriers that was deep with quality from top to bottom The sale was led by the lot 10 bull that was the high seller for Arrowsmith Red Angus.