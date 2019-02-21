As crop insurance acres hit high, farm groups defend it

SAN DIEGO – As National Crop Insurance Services announced here this week that the number of acres protected by crop insurance had risen to an all-time high, a coalition of 60 farm groups wrote House and Senate Budget committees that the program should protected in any budget negotiations.

More than 334 million acres of farmland were protected by crop insurance in 2018, a 20 million acre increase over 2017 and an all-time high, National Crop Insurance Services announced at the crop insurance industry convention.

The number of policies sold was 1.1 million, NCIS said.

In the letter to the House and Senate Budget committee chairs and ranking members, the farm groups wrote, "Cuts to crop insurance during this difficult time for rural America should be avoided. Farmers and lawmakers agree that crop insurance is a linchpin of the farm safety net and is crucial to the economic and food security of rural America. The importance of crop insurance was just reaffirmed less than two months ago with the passage and signing of the 2018 farm bill, and we urge you to oppose cuts to crop insurance during this year's budget process."

The farm groups sent a similar letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.