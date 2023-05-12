As for 10(j) bill veto, Polis says ‘there shouldn’t be a lot of suspense on that one.’

Although two bipartisan wolf bills passed through a contentious legislative session in Colorado, a veto on the one that is important to the agriculture community may be forthcoming. SB23-256, Management of Gray Wolves Reintroduction prohibits the introduction of gray wolves into the state if the U.S. Secretary of the Interior has not made a final determination as to whether the gray wolf population in the area is experimental. It’s best known as the 10(j) rule, and it gives Colorado Parks and Wildlife greater flexibility to manage wolves.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has until June 7 to sign, veto, or allow bills to become law without his signature. Asked during a May 9 press conference whether he’ll veto SB23-256, Gov. Polis alluded to a veto, telling press members “there shouldn’t be a lot of suspense on that one.”

He said Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs testified against the bill that would require the secretary of the Interior to issue a 10(j) rule. Proponents of the 10(j), which Polis has supported and Colorado Parks and Wildlife has applied for, say it adds flexibility to management by CPW. Polis, though, said he wants to honor the will of the voters who narrowly passed Prop 114 which approves wolf reintroduction by the end of the calendar year.

Wolves are currently listed as endangered species, meaning if and when ranchers witness livestock being attacked or killed, they are unable to kill the wolf or wolves. The 10(j) rule would allow wolves to be classified as a nonessential, experimental population and would allow CPW to manage the species, rather than U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

POLIS STATEMENT

In a statement from Polis’ press secretary Conor Cahill to The Fence Post Magazine, his office again referenced the timeline. “Colorado voters spoke when they passed Proposition 114 requiring Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to begin the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023. Gov. Polis supports CPW’s ongoing work to develop a quality plan, including applying for 10-J experimental population status for wolves. DNR held 18 public meetings across the state and heard from 4,000 Coloradans. Whenever the voters or the legislature enact a law, the governor takes very seriously his responsibility to successfully implement it. We are concerned that if passed in its present form the bill would delay the ongoing processes with the federal government for the state to be granted a 10(j) and safely reintroduce wolves on the voter-prescribed timeline.”

According to Marianne Goodland’s reporting for Colorado Politics, Senate Bill 256 started out with requirements that all legal challenges to reintroduction be completed before reintroduction could take place, but that provision was removed by the senate after the governor’s office made it clear it opposed the language around litigation. Backers of reintroduction said those challenges could take years and would fly in the face of voter intent.

“That wasn’t good enough for the Polis administration. When the bill surfaced in the house, Democrats, who side with the governor, tried to render it essentially ineffective. Those efforts failed. The bill won final approval from the House on May 3 and the following day, the Senate signed off on House amendments backed by the bill’s sponsors. It’s now headed to the governor.”

As for SB23-255, Wolf Depredation Compensation Fund, Cahill said in a May 5 statement, “The governor will review this bill just as he does all bills as it makes its way to his desk. The concept of the Wolf Depredation Compensation Fund seems to align well with the voter intent of Proposition 114, in its aim of ensuring that livestock owners are compensated for documented losses from wolves of livestock and livestock guard animals. Compensation amounts and evidence standards are based on the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan and accompanying regulations, unanimously adopted by the Parks and Wildlife Commission this week.”

According to an ongoing investigation by 9 News, Colorado has not yet reached an agreement with other states to provide donor wolves. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon said he disagrees with the reintroduction and will not provide wolves. Officials in other states say they have not been in discussions with CPW, begging the question of where the wolves will come from.

To contact the governor’s office to provide clear and courteous encouragement to sign both SB23-255 and SB23-256, you can call or email (303) 866-2471 or GovernorPolis@state.co.us .