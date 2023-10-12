As House GOP dithers, Vilsack talks congressional relations

House Republicans on Tuesday nominated House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., to be the next speaker by a secret-ballot vote of 133 to 99 in a closed-door session, but 3 minutes after calling the House into a session at 3 p.m. Wednesday, the House was dismissed subject to the call of the chair.

While it remains unclear whether Scalise can garner enough votes to win the speakership, on the sidelines of a National School Lunch Week event in Annandale, Va., Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters that his most important relationship with the House is with House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa.

Vilsack added that he believes Thompson had a good relationship with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was deposed last week when eight Republicans voted to vacate the speaker’s chair. Thompson, Vilsack said, “has his heart in the right place,” but it’s unclear what relationship Thompson will have with whoever is the next speaker.

Vilsack also said that a continuing resolution that funds the government at current levels is better than what House Republicans had proposed through a fiscal year 2024 Agriculture appropriations bill that failed to pass the House last week.

The odds are that the House and Senate will pass an extension of the current farm bill by the end of the year, but if Congress does not extend the bill “the consequences are high,” Vilsack said.