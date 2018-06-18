 Asparagus Rollups | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Asparagus Rollups | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

4 slices ham
4 slices swiss cheese
2 cans (10.5 oz each) asparagus spears
1 c. Sour cream

Place a slice of cheese on top of each ham slice.
Put three asparagus spears on each ham and cheese pair.
Roll up and secure with toothpick
PLace in a casserole dish, seam side down.
Spoon sour cream over each roll, bake.