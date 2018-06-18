Asparagus Rollups | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

4 slices ham

4 slices swiss cheese

2 cans (10.5 oz each) asparagus spears

1 c. Sour cream

Place a slice of cheese on top of each ham slice.

Put three asparagus spears on each ham and cheese pair.

Roll up and secure with toothpick

PLace in a casserole dish, seam side down.

Spoon sour cream over each roll, bake.