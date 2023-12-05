At COP28, countries commit ag reasearch money, but larger concerns dominate

At the COP28 meeting in Dubai, countries pledged more than $890 million to CGIAR, the world’s largest publicly-funded agricultural research network, to accelerate progress against the global food and climate crises.

But concerns mounted about the direction of the United Nations meeting after the president of COP28, Sultan Al Jaber, claimed there is “no science” indicating that a phase-out of fossil fuels is needed to restrict global heating to 1.5C, The Guardian reported.

With its newly raised money, CGIAR will expand its work supporting smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries to shape more resilient, sustainable, and equitable food systems, reduce emissions from farming, and boost access to nutritious, healthy diets, the organization said.