Attorneys General take action against California’s Prop 65 regulation on glyphosate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Attorneys General in Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin have filed an amicus brief in support of the preliminary injunction sought by agriculture groups against California's flawed Prop 65 regulation. In addition, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the California Chamber of Commerce filed their own amicus brief in support of the preliminary injunction to halt the regulation.

California is requiring products that may contain the herbicide glyphosate to bear a false and misleading label, even though there is no scientific evidence to support this move.

"We are pleased that attorneys general from across the country are standing up for agriculture and consumers by standing against this unconstitutional action by California," said Gordon Stoner, president of the National Association of Wheat Growers. "California's flawed Prop 65 requirement will cause irreparable harm to the agriculture economy impacting American farmers and consumers everywhere. AGOur coalition is growing with the support of these attorneys general as well as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and California Chamber of Commerce who are supporting our efforts to immediately halt this flawed action."

The amicus brief, filed by Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, includes Attorneys General Lawrence Wasden of Idaho, Curtis Hill of Indiana, Thomas Miller of Iowa, Derek Schmidt of Kansas, Jeff Landry of Louisiana, Bill Schuette of Michigan, Wayne Stenehjem of North Dakota, Mike Hunter of Oklahoma, Marty Jackley of South Dakota and Brad Schimel of Wisconsin.

The National Association of Wheat Growers are the lead plaintiff in the case against California filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California. The plaintiffs include the Agribusiness Association of Iowa, the Agricultural Retailers Association, Associated Industries of Missouri, Iowa Soybean Association, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CropLife America, Missouri Farm Bureau, National Corn Growers Association, North Dakota Grain Growers Association, South Dakota Agri-Business Association and United States Durum Growers Association. In December, the group filed a temporary injunction asking the court to halt the regulation.