Auctions and Events

DECEMBER

30 Monster Lathe Tools Liquidation Auction, Greeley, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, K-wauctions.com

31 New Years Eve Rodeo, Budweiser Event Center, Loveland, Colo., http://www.budweisereventcenter.com

JANUARY

5 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

Recommended Stories For You

6 Drew Dunn Farm Equipment Auction, Greeley, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, K-wauctions.com

6 Weld County 4-H Showcase, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Exhibition Building, Island Grove, 525 N. 15th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. For more information, contact Kim at (970) 400-2079 or visit http://www.weld4h.org.

9 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandstone Grill, Burwell, Neb., (308) 346-4200; 5-9 p.m., Sandhills Corral, Thedford, Neb., (308) 645-2267. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

10 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Holt County Courthouse Annex, O'Neill, Neb., (402) 336-2760; 5-9 p.m., Lutheran Church, Ainsworth, Neb., (402) 387-2213. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

10 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 1018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

11 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gordon Community Building, Gordon, Neb., (308) 327-2312; 5-9 p.m., Peppermill Restaurant, Valentine, Neb., (402) 376-1850. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

11 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., North Platte, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

12 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

12 Big Thunder Draft Horse Show, Ranch-Way Feeds Arena, The Ranch, Loveland, Colo., wwwbudweisereventcenter.com, (970) 619-4100

15-16 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Norfolk, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

16 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, Kearney, Neb., (308) 236-1235; 5-9 p.m., Country Club, Broken Bow, Neb., (308) 872-6831. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

16 Wild Wild West Sale, Brighton, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg, Super Baldy Ranch, (907) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

17 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brady Community Center, Brady, Neb., (308) 532-2683; 5-9 p.m., 4-H Building, Kimball, Neb. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.

18 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Lincoln, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

19 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

20 Machinery Auction, 9:30 a.m., Gil Nitch Estate, Chadron, Neb., Associated Brokers of Chadron, (308) 430-0155 or (308) 432-4497

23 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Wray, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

23 HIRED Ag-Industry Job Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Farm Show, Bunkhouse, Greeley, Colo., (877) 347-9109, http://www.thefencepost.com/HIRED-JobFair

23-25 Colorado Farm Show, Island Grove Park, Greeley, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.

24 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 10 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

24-25 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Kearney, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.

25 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.

26 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com

26 Ruggles Angus Production Sale, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831, http://www.rugglesangus.com

27 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 9 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

27 Baldridge Brothers Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 520-2221, http://www.baldridge.net

29 APEX Cattle, Dannebrog, Neb., Heterosis Headquarters Age Advantaged Bull and Bred Heifer Sale, selling 130 SimAngus and Angus Bulls plus 30 bred heifers.

FEBRUARY

Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, at the ranch, 1 p.m., (CST), Callaway, Neb., Ridder Hereford Ranch, John and Mary Ridder Family, (308) 836-4430, mailbag@ridderranch.com

3 Ag Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, Garfield, Colo. Keynote speaker Temple Grandin, workshops, ag exhibitors, kid's corner, lunch included in registration. For more information, call (907) 404-3439. Register at http://www.eventbrite.com or go to http://www.southsidecd.org.

5 Meis Farm Equipment Auction, Yuma, Colo., online bidding, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com

5 Martin Ranch 30th Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, Neb., (308) 726-2855 or (308) 883-2333, http://www.martinangusranch.com

6 Lemke Cattle Bull and Female Sale, Balancers Red Angus, 1 p.m., Lawrence, Neb.

6-7 30th Annual High Plains No-Till Conference, Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.

7-8 27th Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, D&N Event Center, 501 E Walker Road, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Kathy Swain at (308) 532-4966 or email her at kathy@nparea.com.

10 Ron Walters Farm Equipment Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Johnstown, Colo., (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com

17 Timber Dan Spring Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibit Building, North Hall, The Ranch, Interstate 25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo. Admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035 or douglar@comcast.net or go to http://www.lovelandlionsclub.org.

19-20 Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association fourth annual conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. For more information, go to http://www.cfvga.org. The deadline to submit technology pitches is Dec. 20.

MARCH

15 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or jenny.leonette@eaglecounty.us.

18 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net

APRIL

5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.