Auctions and Events
December 28, 2017
DECEMBER
30 Monster Lathe Tools Liquidation Auction, Greeley, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, K-wauctions.com
31 New Years Eve Rodeo, Budweiser Event Center, Loveland, Colo., http://www.budweisereventcenter.com
JANUARY
5 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com
6 Drew Dunn Farm Equipment Auction, Greeley, Colo., Kreps-Wiedeman Auctioneers, K-wauctions.com
6 Weld County 4-H Showcase, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Exhibition Building, Island Grove, 525 N. 15th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631. For more information, contact Kim at (970) 400-2079 or visit http://www.weld4h.org.
9 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sandstone Grill, Burwell, Neb., (308) 346-4200; 5-9 p.m., Sandhills Corral, Thedford, Neb., (308) 645-2267. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.
10 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Holt County Courthouse Annex, O'Neill, Neb., (402) 336-2760; 5-9 p.m., Lutheran Church, Ainsworth, Neb., (402) 387-2213. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.
10 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., Gering, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 1018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.
11 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Gordon Community Building, Gordon, Neb., (308) 327-2312; 5-9 p.m., Peppermill Restaurant, Valentine, Neb., (402) 376-1850. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.
11 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., North Platte, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.
12 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com
12 Big Thunder Draft Horse Show, Ranch-Way Feeds Arena, The Ranch, Loveland, Colo., wwwbudweisereventcenter.com, (970) 619-4100
15-16 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Norfolk, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.
16 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Buffalo County Extension Office, Kearney, Neb., (308) 236-1235; 5-9 p.m., Country Club, Broken Bow, Neb., (308) 872-6831. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.
16 Wild Wild West Sale, Brighton, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg, Super Baldy Ranch, (907) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net
17 Ranching for Profitability workshops, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Brady Community Center, Brady, Neb., (308) 532-2683; 5-9 p.m., 4-H Building, Kimball, Neb. Call the office one week prior if you plan to attend. Cost is $15 per person.
18 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Lincoln, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.
19 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com
20 Machinery Auction, 9:30 a.m., Gil Nitch Estate, Chadron, Neb., Associated Brokers of Chadron, (308) 430-0155 or (308) 432-4497
23 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Wray, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.
23 HIRED Ag-Industry Job Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Colorado Farm Show, Bunkhouse, Greeley, Colo., (877) 347-9109, http://www.thefencepost.com/HIRED-JobFair
23-25 Colorado Farm Show, Island Grove Park, Greeley, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.coloradofarmshow.com.
24 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 10 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
24-25 Crop Production Clinic, 8:45 a.m., check-in 8 a.m., Kearney, Neb. Register online at https://agronomy.unl.edu/cpc. The $80 fee includes noon meal, refreshments, the 2018 Guide for Weed Management in Nebraska and the 2018 Crop Production Clinic Proceedings. On-site registration is $80.
25 Nebraska Extension and Colorado State University Extension winter program for cattle producers, Sterling, Colo. Registration is $15 per person, and high school and college students can register for $10. For more information, go to http://golden-plains.colostate.edu/agri/agri-cattlemansday.html.
26 Wellington Auction Service Weekly Consignment Auction, Wellington, Colo., (970) 568-9828, http://www.wellingtonauctionssvs.com
26 Ruggles Angus Production Sale, McCook, Neb., (308) 340-8831, http://www.rugglesangus.com
27 January Consignment Auctions, Brush, Colo., 9 a.m., Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
27 Baldridge Brothers Bull Sale, Lincoln County Fairgrounds, North Platte, Neb., (308) 520-2221, http://www.baldridge.net
29 APEX Cattle, Dannebrog, Neb., Heterosis Headquarters Age Advantaged Bull and Bred Heifer Sale, selling 130 SimAngus and Angus Bulls plus 30 bred heifers.
FEBRUARY
- Annual Bull and Heifer Sale, at the ranch, 1 p.m., (CST), Callaway, Neb., Ridder Hereford Ranch, John and Mary Ridder Family, (308) 836-4430, mailbag@ridderranch.com
3 Ag Expo, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Garfield County Fairgrounds, Garfield, Colo. Keynote speaker Temple Grandin, workshops, ag exhibitors, kid's corner, lunch included in registration. For more information, call (907) 404-3439. Register at http://www.eventbrite.com or go to http://www.southsidecd.org.
5 Meis Farm Equipment Auction, Yuma, Colo., online bidding, Auctioneers Miller & Associates, (970) 842-5575, http://www.ama-auctions.com
5 Martin Ranch 30th Annual Bull Sale, Ogallala, Neb., (308) 726-2855 or (308) 883-2333, http://www.martinangusranch.com
6 Lemke Cattle Bull and Female Sale, Balancers Red Angus, 1 p.m., Lawrence, Neb.
6-7 30th Annual High Plains No-Till Conference, Burlington Community Center, Burlington, Colo. For more information, go to http://www.HighPlainsNoTill.com.
7-8 27th Annual Buffalo Bill Farm and Ranch Expo, D&N Event Center, 501 E Walker Road, North Platte, Neb. For more information, contact Kathy Swain at (308) 532-4966 or email her at kathy@nparea.com.
10 Ron Walters Farm Equipment Complete Dispersal, 10 a.m., Johnstown, Colo., (970) 356-3943, k-wauctions.com
17 Timber Dan Spring Antique and Collectible Toy Show and Sale. 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., First National Bank Exhibit Building, North Hall, The Ranch, Interstate 25 exit 259, Loveland, Colo. Admission $4. For more information, contact Doug Larson, (970) 214-1035 or douglar@comcast.net or go to http://www.lovelandlionsclub.org.
19-20 Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association fourth annual conference, Renaissance Denver Stapleton Hotel. For more information, go to http://www.cfvga.org. The deadline to submit technology pitches is Dec. 20.
MARCH
15 Rocky Mountain Oyster Fry 4-H fundraiser, 5:30 p.m., Eagle River Center, 0794 Fairgrounds Road, Eagle, Colo. For more information, contact Jenny Leonette at (970) 328-8630 or jenny.leonette@eaglecounty.us.
18 Altenburg Super Baldy Bull Sale, Fort Collins, Colo., Willie Altenburg, Altenburg Super Baldy Ranch, (970) 481-2570, willie@rmi.net
APRIL
5-6 Protecting America's Auction Markets: An Agricultural Commodity Futures Conference, Overland, Kan. Conference agenda and registration information will be announced at a later date.