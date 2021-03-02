Auctions/scholarship ceremony to be part of MPCC fundraising rodeo

Beef, an unlimited golf package to The Prairie Club golf course in Valentine, Neb., and a FIREDISC portable propane cooker are just a few of the items that will be up for grabs during the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team’s annual spring fundraising rodeo March 12.

The event, which will be at the Kiplinger Arena in McCook, Neb., will include a silent auction from 5-7 p.m. and a live auction at 6 p.m. The rodeo performance will follow at 7 p.m.

A FIREDISC portable propane cooker is one of the many items that will be auctioned during the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team’s annual spring fundraising rodeo March 12 in McCook. Courtesy photo



“We have two steers that will be auctioned with all proceeds from one going to the family of former head rodeo team coach Garrett Nokes and proceeds from the other benefitting the rodeo team,” said Brenda Peters, member of The Wranglers, the rodeo team’s booster committee. “Additional auction items include a stock tank bench and boot scraper among many other things.”

A team jacket presentation and Dual Excellence Scholarship ceremony are also planned for the evening, and a winner will be named in the drawing for a Traeger Pro Series wood-fired pellet grill. Raffle tickets can be purchased at the door. They are $5 each or five for $20.

The many festivities will take the place of the team’s traditional banquet in North Platte. The public is invited to attend all of them at a cost of $10 per person with the exception of children 12 and younger who will be admitted free.

Activities will continue at 10 a.m. March 13 with slack and a second 7 p.m. performance. Doors open at 5 p.m. both nights.

A welded boot scraper is one of the many items that will be auctioned during the Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team’s annual spring fundraising rodeo March 12 in McCook. Courtesy photo



Concessions and team merchandise will be for sale throughout the event. The meal on March 12 will include prime rib sandwiches in addition to a full concession menu full of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, supreme nachos and numerous other treats.

Proceeds from the fundraising rodeo will go toward a combination of scholarships, practice equipment and team travel expenses.

The event is sanctioned by both the Nebraska State Rodeo Association and the Kansas Professional Rodeo Association. It is sponsored in part by a grant from Red Willow County Tourism.