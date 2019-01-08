Foundation’s online silent auction offers greater opportunity to support ag literacy

The American Farm Bureau Foundation for agriculture's online silent auction gives everyone the opportunity to support ag literacy, whether they are onsite at the 2019 AFBF Annual Convention & IDEAg Trade Show in New Orleans Jan. 11-16, or at home on the farm or ranch.

All the proceeds from the silent auction support the foundation's mission of building awareness, understanding and a positive public perception of agriculture through education. The foundation's programs include the online resource My American Farm, mini-grants for agricultural literacy projects, scholarships to the National Agriculture in the Classroom Conference, Ag Mags, a middle school curriculum and more.

Having the silent auction online allows the foundation to expand the bidding to people who are not able to attend annual convention. Bidding opens on Jan. 7 and closes on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. CST.

"Again this year, we have items from well-known brands like Yeti, Apple and Nintendo, as well as Visa and Amazon gift cards, sporting event tickets and memorabilia, and a large selection of one-of-a-kind items like paintings, gift baskets and handmade goods," said Christy Lilja, executive director of the foundation.

The silent auction's website gives bidders the ability to set a high bid and have the site make automatic bids up to that amount, so bidders won't miss out on their favorite items.

Those attending annual convention can check out some onsite auction items near the foundation booth in the trade show, but all bidding will be done online.

Place a bid before the foundation silent auction closes on Jan. 14 at 12 p.m. CST.