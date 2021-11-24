Jamison Herefords Complete Dispersion

TFP Reps: Scott Dirk, Jake St. Amant

Date of Sale: 11/18/0021

Location: Quinter, Kan.

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: United Livestock Brokers, Jay George

Averages:

1 Bull: Avg. $7750 Gross of $7750, 374 Females: Avg. $2,286 Gross of $854,800 Total of : 375 head Avg. $2300 Gross of $862,500

Comments:

54 head of First Calf Heifers Avg.$2,592.59 Gross of $140,000.00 45 hd. of Three Year old Cows Avg.$2,488.89 Gross of $112,000.00 73 hd. of Four Year old Cows Avg. $2,374.66 Gross of $173,350.00 22 hd. of Five Year old Cows Avg. $1,895.45 Gross of $41,700.00 4 hd. of Six Year old Cows Avg. $ 2,250.00 Gross of $ 8,900.00 18 hd. of proven Herd Matron Avg. $1,972.22 Gross of $35,500.00.