K2 Red Angus Fall Female Sale

TFP Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: 11/18/2021

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wheatland, Wyo.

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

190 Red Angus Bred Heifers avg. $1,684

29 Red Angus Bred Cows avg. $2,009

34 Black & Baldy Bred Cows avg. $1,800

113 Black & Baldy Bred Heifers avg. $1,412

75 Red Angus Open Heifers avg. $850

33 Black & Baldy Open Heifers avg. $850

Top selling drafts:

Lot 7, 13 head Red Angus coming 3 year old bred cows, bred to KDCS Adept 720 at $2250 to Elkhorn Cattle Co., Casper, WY

Lot 8, 7 head 3 & 4 year old Red Angus cows, bred to VGW Stout and YCRA Hector H60 sold to Devon Benfer, Concordia, KS for $2100.

Lot 1, draft of 20 Red Angus heifers AI bred to K2 Redman 631 8031 sold to Dale Oliver, Joes, CO for $1900.

Lot 2, draft of 11 Red Angus heifers bred for March 2022 calving sold at $1800 to Mark Rupe, Hildreth, NE.