K2 Red Angus Fall Female Sale
TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: 11/18/2021
Location: Sale held at the ranch near Wheatland, Wyo.
Auctioneer: Lex Madden
Averages:
190 Red Angus Bred Heifers avg. $1,684
29 Red Angus Bred Cows avg. $2,009
34 Black & Baldy Bred Cows avg. $1,800
113 Black & Baldy Bred Heifers avg. $1,412
75 Red Angus Open Heifers avg. $850
33 Black & Baldy Open Heifers avg. $850
Comments:
Top selling drafts:
Lot 7, 13 head Red Angus coming 3 year old bred cows, bred to KDCS Adept 720 at $2250 to Elkhorn Cattle Co., Casper, WY
Lot 8, 7 head 3 & 4 year old Red Angus cows, bred to VGW Stout and YCRA Hector H60 sold to Devon Benfer, Concordia, KS for $2100.
Lot 1, draft of 20 Red Angus heifers AI bred to K2 Redman 631 8031 sold to Dale Oliver, Joes, CO for $1900.
Lot 2, draft of 11 Red Angus heifers bred for March 2022 calving sold at $1800 to Mark Rupe, Hildreth, NE.
