Ken Haas Angus Cow Herd Reduction Sale
TFP Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: 09/19/2022
Location: Sale held at the ranch near LaGrange, Wyo.
Auctioneer: Wes Tiemann
Sales Manager: CK6 Consulting
Averages:
88 Open Heifer calves avg. $1,892
101 Bred Cows avg. $2,415
17 Spring pairs avg. $3,125
Comments:
Due to several years of drought and some lingering health issues, Ken Haas Angus opened the gates to their cow herd in the form of a cow herd reduction sale. Ken and Heather along with daughter Kendall offered a top set of females from the heart of the herd for this sale. There was over 45 years of top genetics and breeding in this sale offering calving ease, feed efficiency and excellent carcass merit.
Top selling female was lot 180, KCH Eileen 263, Feb. 2022 heifer calf sired by GB Fireball 672 selling to Express Ranches, Yukon, OK for $7,500.
Lot 179, KCH Erica 2111, Jan. 2022 heifer calf sired by GB Fireball 672 sold to Express Ranches, Yukon, OK for $5,000.
Lot 204, KCH Mandy 295, Feb. 2022 heifer calf sired by EXAR Monumental 6056B to Sydenstricker Genetics, Mexico, MO for $4,000.
There were no extreme tops to the sale, but the cattle sold steady all day long with several volume buyers adding these great genetics to their herds.
