TFP Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: 11/18/2021

Location: At the Ranch near Kaycee, Wyo.

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Averages:

74 Two-Year-Old Bulls Averaged $5848

10 Fall Yearling Bulls Averaged $5650

6 Bull Calves Averaged $5125

90 Total Bulls Averaged $5778

SALE HIGHLIGHTS:

Lot 88 at $12,000, L3 DESERT TORO 120, DOB 2/22/21, OR TP DESERT PRIME x L3 DESERT SWEET 905, Sold to LVC , Okmulgee, Oklahoma

Lot 4 at $10,500, L3 DESERT TORO 066, DOB 4/18/20, OR TP DESERT PRIME x L3 QUEEN COMFORT 603, Sold to Palzskill Farms, Mineral Point, Wisconsin

Lot 1 at $10,000, L3 DESERT TORO 016, DOB 3/14/20, OR TP DESERT PRIME x L3 522 LADY RED 857, Sold to Shepard Hills Farm, Reedsburg, Wisconsin

Lot 7 at $9500, L3 DESERT TORO 079, DOB 4/25/20, OR TP DESERT PRIME x L3 LEGO STYLE 613, Sold to Tommy Bramble, Queen Anne, Massachusetts

Lot 5 at $9,000, L3 DESERT TORO 087, DOB 5/1/20, OR TP DESERT PRIME x L3 LOVELY VISION 210, Sold to Dunmire Ranch, McFadden, Wyoming

Comments:

Mark and Cathy Largent, along with family and friends, rolled out the red carpet for the Annual Largent & Sons “Desert Mart Prime World Sale” held at the Ranch near Kaycee, Wyo., Nov. 18, 2021. The Largent family have been raising high quality Hereford cattle since 1902 and offered a powerful set of Hereford bulls to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!