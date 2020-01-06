Stockmen’s Livestock, Inc. to host World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier Jan. 8

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Stockmen’s Livestock Inc., 1200 E, Hwy 50, will host the final of three regional qualifying events for the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship. The midwestern regional qualifying event will be Jan. 8. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. CST with the awards ceremony to follow. A total of 36 contestants will compete for a top 10 placing, granting them a spot in the semi-finals for the 2020 WLAC at Dickson Regional Livestock Center, LLC, in Dickson, Tenn.

Each qualifying event is a live sale where each contestant auctions 8 drafts of livestock (traditionally cattle) to actual bidders. Contestants are judged on the clarity of their auction chant, professionalism and their ability to conduct the sale while catching bids.

Contestants competing are Frederick Bodnarus, Saskatoon, Sask.; Troy Bradshaw, Lipan, Texas; Jeff Bynum, Attalla, Ala.; Albert Carroll, Downeyville, Ont.; Leon Caselman, Long Lane, Mo.; Dakota Davis, Waukomis, Okla.; Dean Edge, Rimbey, Alta.; Brandon Frey, Fort Collins, Colo.; Collin Gibbs, Miles City, Mont.; Patrick Greenleaf, Wilmore, Kan.; Brandon Hamel, Damar, Kan.; Cody Hanold, Brighton, Ill.; Seth Harvey, Jackson, Ga.; Brett Heath, Colome, S.D.; Jacob Hills, Ridgeway, Wis.; Jake Hopwood, Valentine, Neb.; Kent Korte, Metropolis, Ill.; Ed Leist, Petoskey, Mich.; Curt Littau, Carter, S.D.; Justin Mebane, Bakersfield, Calif.; Daniel Mitchell, Cumberland, Ohio; Kyle Mueller, Bloomington, Wis.; Clayton Neumann, Bigfoot, Texas; Mark Oberholtzer, Loyal, Wis.; Jake Parnell, Sacramento, Calif.; Chris Pinard, Swainsboro, Ga.; Jay Romine, Mt. Washington, Ky.; Jim Settle, Arroyo Grande, Calif.; Jeff Showalter, Broadway, Va.; Ryan Siecke, Creighton, Neb.; Robert Strickler, Banco, Va.; Marshal Tingle, Nicolasville, Ky.; Brad Veurink, Corsica, S.D.; Curtis Wetovick, Fullerton, Neb.; Mike Witten, Trenton, Mo.; and Zack Zumstein, Marsing, Idaho.

The public may attend the livestock auction and competition free of charge. It will also be streamed live on http://www.LMAAuctions.com and the LMA Youtube channel by going to Youtube.com and searching WLAC.

The remaining qualifying events are balanced regionally across the LMA Membership. The western regional was held at Crawford Livestock Market, LLC; Oct. 11. The eastern regional was held at Farmers Livestock, Inc; Nov. 18.

In June 1963, Livestock Marketing Association held the first annual World Livestock Auctioneer Championship. The purpose: to spotlight North America’s top livestock auctioneers and to showcase their professionalism and important role in the competitive livestock marketing process.

The championship, held annually in conjunction with the LMA annual convention, consists of three rounds; the regional qualifying competitions, semi-finals and finals. Contestants competing for the World Champion title must be 18 years old, regularly employed as a livestock auctioneer and sponsored by at least one regularly selling livestock auction.

The World Champion serves as a spokesperson and ambassador for the livestock marketing industry during their reign through direct outreach to livestock producers, auction visits and other public appearances throughout the year.

The Livestock Marketing Association, headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is North America’s largest membership organization dedicated to supporting, representing and communicating with and for the entire livestock marketing sector. LMA has more than 800 member businesses across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit http://www.LMAWeb.com.