Texas girl sets another record at National Western livestock auction

— Friday was another grand night for Lille Skiles of Hereford, Texas, at the National Western junior livestock auction.

Her grand champions steer, for the second year in a row, had a record-winning bid. This time a total of $145,000 went to Lille's grand champions steer in Denver.

The steer was purchased by Ames Construction, which outbid last year's record-breaking $135,000.

"It's a moment I'll never forget," she said.

Lillie said she plans to use the winnings for her college account and to buy more cattle. Ten percent of the bid will go toward The National Western scholarship fund.

Tommy Glover of Elgin, Okla., had the reserve champion steer. His family has a history with National Western, as his father also won in the steer competition 22 years ago. Tommy's steer sold for $82,000

Karsyn Fetzer, 11, of Kersey, Colo., sold her reserve grand champion goat for $31,000 — which beat out 11-year-old Dakota Martin of Mason, Texas, who had the grand champion. Karsyn's goat sold for $6,000 more. Karsyn said she was excited to sell her goat for that much.

"It's exciting because they said I'm from Colorado, and (the bidders) really like buying from Colorado," she said.

Karsyn said she plans to use the money for her college fund. She's still a few years away but knows she wants to go to the University of Florida to play volleyball. None of the top animal exhibitors were visibly upset when they had to say goodbye to their animals. Mark Koebrich, one of the emcees of the livestock auction, reminded the crowd that last year Lille said she is not one to get sad when she sells her animal.

It's a Texas thing.

But selling livestock for five to six digits figures helps take some of the pain away.

Weston Lackey, 9, of Haskell, Texas, already has his sights a little bit higher for next year. This was his first year showing at National Western, and he had the reserve champion swine, which sold for $40,000.

He said he plans to work on showmanship and feeding his pigs better to get the purple grand champion banner next year.

For Cal Sidwell of Gill, Colo., this year's $11,000 was "really, really, really," good. He sold one of his lambs, and said he was happy with how well he did during this year's sale.

"I'm very thankful and happy people committed," he said.

­— Fox is a reporter for The Fence Post. She can be reached at sfox@gthefencepost.com, (970) 392-4410 or on Twitter @FoxonaFarm.