Topp Angus Annual Bull Sale

TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: 02/03/2022

Location: Topp Angus Ranch Grace City, N.D.

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall Of Fame

Averages

56 Fall bulls Averaged $5715

35 Yearling Bulls Averaged $6914

Sale Highlights

Lot 35 at $80,000 TOPP MOBILE 0578, Dob 9-19-2020 Reg 20127288, Sitz Drive 625F x Topp Barbara 7873 sold to Nathan Bell Battle Ground, Wash.

Lot 77 at $42,500 TOPP STANDOUT 1072, Dob 1-23-2021, Ref 20131233 SS Niagara Z29 x Topp Ruby 5307 sold to Lone Oak Cattle Company Mechanicsville, Iowa

Lot 120 at $15,000 TOPP 50 Cal 1006, Dob 1-2-2021, Reg 20144338 Baldridge 38 Special x Topp Ruby 5307 sold to Currant Creek Angus . Roundup, Mont.

Lot18 at $9500 , TOPP NODAK 0475, Dob 8-10-2020, Reg 20127306 Topp Huron 8350 x Topp barbara 6136 sold to Alan, Richland, Mont.

Comments

What a nice set of fall and yearling bulls the team at Topp Angus offered today to buyers from all over!