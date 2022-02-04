Topp Angus Annual Bull Sale
TFP Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: 02/03/2022
Location: Topp Angus Ranch Grace City, N.D.
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Sales Manager: American Angus Hall Of Fame
Averages
56 Fall bulls Averaged $5715
35 Yearling Bulls Averaged $6914
Sale Highlights
Lot 35 at $80,000 TOPP MOBILE 0578, Dob 9-19-2020 Reg 20127288, Sitz Drive 625F x Topp Barbara 7873 sold to Nathan Bell Battle Ground, Wash.
Lot 77 at $42,500 TOPP STANDOUT 1072, Dob 1-23-2021, Ref 20131233 SS Niagara Z29 x Topp Ruby 5307 sold to Lone Oak Cattle Company Mechanicsville, Iowa
Lot 120 at $15,000 TOPP 50 Cal 1006, Dob 1-2-2021, Reg 20144338 Baldridge 38 Special x Topp Ruby 5307 sold to Currant Creek Angus . Roundup, Mont.
Lot18 at $9500 , TOPP NODAK 0475, Dob 8-10-2020, Reg 20127306 Topp Huron 8350 x Topp barbara 6136 sold to Alan, Richland, Mont.
Comments
What a nice set of fall and yearling bulls the team at Topp Angus offered today to buyers from all over!
