Audit: ND Soybean Council used checkoff funds to hire lobbyist

The North Dakota Soybean Council violated the rules for a checkoff by hiring a lobbyist, the North Dakota Office of the State Auditor said in an audit released last week.

In a news release, the auditor’s office said, “The Soybean Council provided a grant of up to $85,000 to the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association, which is a not-for-profit organization created to improve the soybean industry. The audit team did not calculate the exact dollar amount spent on lobbying from the grant. The grant’s purpose was to develop an educational program to inform elected officials about soybean production, excluding lobbying.”

The grant funds allocated by the council were used to pay a legislative educator for testifying in favor of two bills, the auditor’s office said. The person in the position of legislative educator is also a registered lobbyist, the auditor added.

“Using grant funds to pay for lobbying is a violation of both the terms of the grant agreement — which state that the money will not be used for political, legislative, or lobbying purposes — and federal regulations that prohibit the use of these kinds of funds for lobbying activities,” the auditor’s office explained.