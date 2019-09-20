Aurora auctioneer attends NAA Day On the Hill in Washington, D.C.

Auctioneer Bryce Elemond, right, of Aurora, Colo., visited with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., at his office in Washington, D.C., during he National Auctioneers Associations Day on the Hill.

AURORA, Colo. – Aurora auctioneer Bryce Elemond CAI,BAS of Affordable Auctioneering, LLC met with Capitol Hill members of the United States House of Representatives and Senate, or their staff, as part of the National Auctioneers Association’s Day On The Hill event on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

Elemond was among a group of nearly 30 NAA members and staff who all aimed to establish and strengthen strategic relationships at both the state and national level, while also promoting both the NAA and the auction method of marketing.

Among other small-business issues discussed was legislation relating to the Supreme Court decision South Dakota v. Wayfair et als. The impacts of this decision, which deals with interstate sales tax, could have a significant negative impact on small business, including auction businesses. As a result of South Dakota v. Wayfair, et als., many states now collect sales tax on taxable items purchased from a seller in another state even if the seller does not maintain a physical place of business in the state to which items are being shipped. State and even local sales taxes can be assessed on items purchased from traditional retailers or from remote sellers, including auction companies that ship or deliver outside their home states.

Elemond met with Sen. Cory Gardner and discussed S.2350 bill asking for support and the senator has been a large supporter of the auction method for several years. He will help with the institution of this bill.

Congressman Scott Tipton, Congressman Jason Crow were both in voting on bills so we were unable to meet directly but met with staffers that took notes and our brief to allow the congressmen the chance to read and come on board with help on these bills as well.

NAA facilitated Day on the Hill to provide its members an opportunity to share their personal experiences and inform their lawmakers of the impacts of decisions like South Dakota v. Wayfair, et als. on their businesses.

For more information about the NAA and its advocacy efforts, visit auctioneers.org.