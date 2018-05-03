Austin Vieselmeyer earns NJAA junior Bronze and Silver awards

Austin Vieselmeyer, Amherst, Colo., has earned the National Junior Angus Association's Bronze and Silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association in Saint Joseph, Mo.

The 19-year-old son of Brent and Tina Vieselmeyer attends Butler County Community College where he studies agricultural education and is a member of the NJAA and the Colorado Junior Angus Association, where he has served as secretary, vice president and president.

He has participated in state and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show, Austin participated in the quiz bowl, team fitting and team sales contests. In 2011, he participated in the mentoring program and in 2015 served as a voting delegate. He also participated in the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conference in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

He has consigned cattle to the Vision Angus Bull and Heifer Sale and is also actively involved with his local FFA.

The Bronze and Silver awards are the first two levels of the NJAA Recognition Program that began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors. Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.

The NJAA promotes the involvement of young people in raising Angus cattle, while also providing leadership and self-development opportunities for the nearly 6,000 active members nationwide.