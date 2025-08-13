Australia develops world-first biodegradable foot and mouth disease vaccine

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Australia has developed the world's first biodegrable vaccine for FMD, which is endemic in many countries, particularly Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Photo by Chris McCullough

The world’s first biodegradable vaccine for foot and mouth disease (FMD) has been developed in Australia, a country that remains free from the dreaded livestock killer for over 150 years.

FMD is a highly infectious viral disease that affects cattle, sheep, goats and pigs. It remains widespread globally and is endemic in many countries, particularly in Africa, Asia and Middle East.

More recently, FMD has appeared on a number of farms in Europe, with the disease detected in cattle in Germany, Hungary and Slovakia.

Even though Australia remains FMD free, it recognizes how much damage the disease could do, if it were to appear there.

The Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences has estimated an FMD incursion could cost the Australian economy up to $80 billion, which would have a catastrophic impact on trade, animal welfare and farm productivity.

This breakthrough in vaccine development was made possible through a $20 million, five-year research partnership between Meat & Livestock Australia, Tiba Biotech and the New South Wales Government.

The vaccine has taken less than 18 months to develop and has cost about $2.5 million.

MLA Managing Director Michael Crowley said, while it was hoped that an FMD vaccine would never be needed, the research represented a proactive approach to managing biosecurity risk.

Crowley said “FMD is present in countries near to Australia and is front of mind for industry in terms of potential biosecurity risks.

“Vaccination may not necessarily be required in the event of a disease incursion, but this research demonstrates that the Australian industry is proactive and prepared.”

GERMAN TRIALS

Researchers found that the new vaccine demonstrated strong, effective immune response and safety in preliminary trials in Germany. Vaccinated cattle did not contract FMD when exposed to the disease and, importantly, they did not shed the virus.

The new biodegradable vaccine uses mRNA to induce an immune response, rather than an actual virus. mRNA vaccines have been proven safe for animals and for consumers.

Following these trials, the vaccine must now undergo a rigorous evaluation process with the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority before approval for use on livestock.

NSW Minister for Agriculture, Tara Moriarty said “The delivery of an FMD vaccine is part of the Minns Government’s commitment to safeguarding livestock from key biosecurity threats and ensuring the state’s agriculture industry can thrive.

“Developing local capacity to produce vaccines against emergency animal diseases is a critical priority for the NSW government, Australia’s livestock industries and our economy.”

mRNA vaccines allow the animal to create proteins and antibodies to trigger an immune response. They do this without entering the nucleus of cells and disappear from the animal within days, leaving antibodies behind for protection against the virus.

Australian-based Tiba co-founder, Peter McGrath, added, “Australia is now at the forefront of livestock vaccine development, bringing with it the potential to develop manufacturing capacity, jobs and exports.

“Unlike current mRNA technologies, our vaccines can be stored long term at standard refrigeration temperatures and even at room temperature for at least one month, which is a critical advantage in livestock applications.”

The project is also conducting similar research to develop a vaccine for lumpy skin disease, which is also a significant exotic disease threat to Australia.

The project has also included input from the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, the German Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut and Canadian Food Inspection Agency.