Award-winning poetry competition returns to the Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo. — The second annual poetry competition is returning to the Colorado State Fair after receiving two prestigious national awards.

During the International Association of Fairs and Expositions annual convention, the Colorado State Fair took first place in the "Outstanding New or Unique Contest to Attract New Competitive Exhibitors" category. In 2017, a total of 49 entries were submitted from 21 exhibitors, 12 of which were new exhibitors.

"Our Fine Arts Exhibition has been a tremendous success and has brought amazing artwork from across the state onto the fairgrounds. The poetry competition hopes to provide an opportunity for wordsmiths to do the same," said Interim General Manager Chris Wiseman.

We welcome original and unpublished writing. The deadline to enter is Aug. 17, 2018, and entry fees are only $2. There are two age groups: 18 and older, and 17 and younger. Poetry enthusiasts can enter by visiting our website at http://www.coloradostatefair.com/events/2018/poetry or through the Fair's General Entry office, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or call (719) 404-2080. The competition will conclude with a reading during the Colorado State Fair to give winning poets and finalists the opportunity to share their work during "A Night to Recite" on Aug. 30. The judge for this year's competition is Assétou Xango, Aurora Poet Laureate.

During the IAFE convention, the Colorado State Fair also took second place for "Miscellaneous Marketing/Promotional Display or Piece" for a car wrap that was given away.

The state fair poetry competition also took top honors in January at the Western Fairs Association's annual convention in Anaheim, Calf., along with several other winning programs:

· First Place: New Exhibits – Competition

· First Place: New Wellness Program

· First Place: Printed Marketing Campaign

· First Place: Give it your Best Shot: Animals

· Second Place: Inspiring Collaboration

More information on each of the categories can be found at https://www.westernfairs.org/p.aspx?pID=convention/awards/achievementawards.

The Colorado State Fair runs Aug. 24-Sept. 3, 2018. For more information, visit http://www.coloradostatefair.com.

The 2018 Colorado State Fair will mark the fair's 146th year as Colorado's premier celebration of agriculture. The fairgrounds provides nearly $34 million in economic activity to Colorado throughout the year; $29 million of that activity is driven by the annual state fair event. In addition to showcasing Colorado agriculture, the annual event features one of the country's largest traveling carnivals, artwork, crafts, food competitions, thrilling rodeo action, a wide variety of food and merchandise booths and a Fiesta Day honoring Colorado's ties to the Hispanic culture.