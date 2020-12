Awesome and Easy Creamy Corn Casserole

½ cup butter, melted

2 eggs, beaten

1 (8.5 ounce) package dry corn bread mix

1 (15 ounce) can whole kernel corn, drained

1 (14.75 ounce) can creamed corn

1 cup sour cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C), and lightly grease a 9×9 inch baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine butter, eggs, corn bread mix, whole and creamed corn and sour cream.

Spoon mixture into prepared dish.

Bake for 45 minutes in the preheated oven, or until the top is golden brown.