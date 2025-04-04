Axtell Cattle Co Annual Production Sale
- TFP Rep: Cody Nye
- Date of Sale: 03/31/2025
- Location: Sterling Livestock Commission – Sterling, Colo
- Auctioneer: Jason Santomaso
- Averages:
46 Red Angus Bulls averaged $5,534
5 Charolais Cross Bulls averaged $2,900
4 Older Angus Bulls averaged $5,688
14 Registered Red Angus Open Heifers averaged $2,929
10 Commercial Red Angus Pairs averaged $4,050
27 Commercial Red Angus Open Heifers averaged $2,700.
Top Bulls:
Lot 9 – $11,250. Axtell TKO 4552. DOB: 3/5/24; Sire: Axtell TKO 2418; MGS: Axtell Epic 1011. Sold to Orton Ranch Red Angus of Ainsworth, Neb.
Lot 1 – $10,000. Axtell Widescreen 4821. DOB: 3/11/24; Sire: Axtell Widescreen 2032; MGS: ARO Endorsemen 665. Sold to K2 Red Angus of Wheatland, Wyo.
- Comments:
The Axtell Family hosted a large crowd at Sterling Livestock Commission on March 31 for their annual production sale. There was excellent demand for functional Red Angus bulls and females. Many of the bulls went to repeat customers which is always a testament of a successful breeding program. Congratulations to the Axtell Family on a successful day.
