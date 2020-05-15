Axtell Cattle Company
• TFP Rep: Drew Feller
• Date of Sale: March 30, 2020
• Location: Sterling, Colo.
• Auctioneer: Jim Santomaso
Support Local Journalism
Averages
• 60 Registered Red Angus Yearling Bulls Averaged: $4,072
• 25 Registered Red Angus Yearling Heifers Averaged: $2,420
• 17 Commercial Red Angus Replacements Averaged: $1,400
Top Bulls
• Lot 17 at $6,750 was Axtell Redwing 9330. He was sired by Axtell Redwing 7765, MGS: Axtell Pistolero 024. He sold to Sheaman Red Angus of Fort Collins, CO.
• Lot 26 at $6,500 was Axtell Julian 56A. He was sired by Calvo Julian 56A; MGS: Beckton Scamp A696 H4. He sold to 56 Cattle Company of Hazard, NE.
• Lot 47 at $6,500 was Axtell Dominor 9729. He was sired by Axtell Dominor 4124; MGS: OCC Red Grazer 610Z. He sold to Curt Knight of Gann Valley, SD.
• Lot 16 at $6,250 was Axtell Dominor 9456. He was sired by Axtell Dominor 4124; MGS: Choat Legend Y200. He sold to Steve Kalous of Brush, CO. ❖
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Fence Post’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User