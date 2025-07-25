Baa…d Moo…d

Today we discuss a very delicate subject… women.

I feel sorry for females, I sincerely do. They have to undergo nine months of craving pickles, experiencing the excruciating pain of trying to pass a basketball through a grapefruit-sized hole and then do most of the major lifting in raising the resulting child. We haven’t even mentioned ballooning in size so she looks like she’s got a soccer ball under her shirt that also kicks like a soccer player. And the average American mother repeats the entire process all over again averaging 2.07 kids, while all the father has to do is pass out cigars and accept congratulations. So who can blame a woman for the occasional bad mood, irritability, territorial behavior, becoming a little testy or for transforming into a raging lunatic?

As a kid growing up I was always told that it was a fair deal; the women raised the kids while the men went off to war. But 84.3% of females have had a biological child while only 6.1% of males serve in the military and a large percentage of them will never see combat. And for 56.8% of women they not only have to experience the pain of childbirth but go to work soon after. Our government calls moms who don’t enter the work force “non-working women” but I contend there is no such thing. It’s almost as bad as days of old when a woman gave birth in the back of a covered wagon in the morning and was expected to cook dinner that night.

Does that sound like a fair deal to you?

The biggest enemies of motherhood are hormones like estrogen, progesterone, prolactin, oxytocin, uteininizing hormone, FSH (follical stimulating hormone), relaxin, HCG (human chorionic gonadotropin hormone), and on and on. They are all engaged in a nine month biochemical tug of war in the pregnant female’s brain and body and there’s not one “happy hormone” amongst them. Even after the baby is born these hormones are not done with their terrorizing and tormenting.

I know about all this stuff because I’ve raised lots of cows and sheep, not that I’m equating cows with human moms, mind you. Do you think I’m that crazy? The last thing I’d want to do is invite the ire of the 5,359,550 pregnant women in this country who are subject to extreme mood swings and are also handy with a baseball bat.

Here’s an animal example that makes my point. We purchased a heifer at the county fair that would eat alfalfa cubes out of your hand, appreciated a good neck massage and was so sweet we called her Angel. But as her pregnancy progressed Angel turned into the devil. Try to feed her out of your hand and she’d run right over the top of you and eat YOUR lunch. Try to get close enough to rub her neck and she’d kick like a mule. She plowed right through a five wire fence just so she could upend my horse Gentleman who had previously enjoyed a peaceful relationship with her. From then on Gentleman was never the same and approached every cow as if she were pregnant. Which is actually not a bad policy with people too.

Then there were the 20 bred cows I bought on a whim one day at the auction because they were super cheap. They were Holsteins carrying Angus embryos. I thought I’d get a decent calf and then I’d sell the cows and make a little money but they were absolutely the worst cows to ever set foot on the place. When they calved every single one took one look at the hairball trying to attack their flanks and then they ran away with Secretariat-like speed. I never did get one to accept her calf and our barn was filled with hungry calves.

I had made the mistake of expecting those cows to use nature’s own formula in feeding their calves with the idea being as long as you got ’em you might as well use ’em. But the cows, who’d never had contact with their offspring before, had other ideas, all because man has intervened in the hormone hostilities in the Holstein brain.

And don’t get me started on the horrible horror-mones at work in the sheep’s brain… or lack thereof.