Back to Basics: Nebraska Precision Ag Conference set for Nov. 21 in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The 2nd Annual Nebraska Precision Agriculture Conference will be held on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at the Hall County Extension Office (3180 US-34, Grand Island). This year’s theme, “Back to Basics,” highlights a return to the foundational principles of precision agriculture to help producers and ag professionals make the most of today’s rapidly evolving technologies.

The conference invites farmers, crop consultants, students, educators and extension professionals from across the state to reconnect with the core practices that drive precision agriculture. Sessions will provide practical strategies for improving efficiency, profitability and sustainability through technology, while also serving as professional development for agricultural instructors and agriculture specialists.

This full-day event features expert speakers from across the ag industry and academia. Topics include planter and irrigation technology, artificial intelligence, weed management, variable-rate applications, and precision conservation.

Speakers and Topics Include:

Precision Agriculture Basics – Dirk Charlson, Nebraska Extension

Geographic Information Systems – Kurt Elder, City of Lincoln

Planter VR Technology – Gage Wright, Titan Machinery Hastings

Weed Management Technology – Akrs Equipment Solutions, John Deere

Uncrewed Aerial Ag Applications – Joshua Sage, Soaring Solutions Drone Service

Crop Protection and Artificial Intelligence – Tim Pearson, Taranis

VR Nutrient Management – Fred Vocasek, ServiTech Labs

Remote Sensing for Nitrogen Management – James Herrick, Sentinel Fertigation

Irrigation Scheduling – Abia Katimbo, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

VR Irrigation – Jake Beam, Reinke Irrigation

Harvest Technology – Jesse Williams, Nebraska Farmer

Grain Handling and Storage – Nikki Luhr, Nebraska Extension

Precision Conservation – Andy Little, University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Certified crop advisers and agronomists can earn four Continuing Education Units in Precision Agriculture.

Registration is $50, which includes lunch. Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m., and the program runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A free virtual attendance option will also be available. Participants are encouraged to register by Wednesday, Nov. 19, at go.unl.edu/PrecisionAgConference.

The Nebraska Precision Agriculture Conference is organized in partnership with the University of Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska GIS/LIS Association. For more information, contact Dirk Charlson at dirk.charlson@unl.edu or call/text (402) 460-0742.

PRE-CONFERENCE EVENTS

Three related learning opportunities will also take place prior to the conference on Thursday, Nov. 20, at the same location:

Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam Prep Course – Thursday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

In conjunction with the conference, Nebraska Extension will host the final Part 107 Remote Pilot Exam Prep Course of 2025 on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. at the Hall County Extension Office. This intensive eight-hour course prepares participants for the FAA Aeronautical Knowledge Exam required to earn a Remote Pilot Certificate for commercial drone operation.

Registration is $275 (includes lunch and study materials). Educational discounts are available. Pre-registration is due by Monday, Nov. 17, at go.unl.edu/part107course. For more information, contact Dirk Charlson at dirk.charlson@unl.edu or call/text (402) 460-0742.

GIS for On Farm Research – Thursday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

This one-day workshop will guide participants through the fundamentals of using QGIS software to create prescription maps and manage harvest yield data for on-farm research and experiments.

Designed for producers, crop consultants and Extension educators, this training emphasizes practical application and data accuracy in on-farm experimentation.

Registration is $120 which includes lunch. Only 10 Spots Available — register early to secure your place in this hands-on training opportunity. Pre-register by Wednesday, Nov. 19 to ensure your spot at go.unl.edu/GIS_OnFarmResearch. For more information of this workshop, contact Ritika Lamichhane at rlamichhane3@unl.edu or call (402) 274-4755.

GIS Workshop: Discover How Spatial Thinking Shapes Our World – Thursday, Nov. 20, 6:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

The Nebraska GIS/LIS Association will also offer a free evening workshop on Geographic Information Systems on Thursday, Nov. 20, from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at the Hall County Extension Office. Participants will explore how spatial data connects people, places and decisions through hands-on sessions led by GIS professionals Kurt Elder, Noah Berkowitz and Casey DunnGossin.

Pre-registration is available at go.unl.edu/GISworkshop. For more information about this GIS Workshop, contact Kurt Elder at KElder@lincoln.ne.gov or call (402) 441-7874.